Bomb threat targets Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

The Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is back open after a bomb threat Tuesday night. Dunwoody police tell CBS46 the threat was sent via email to a JCC employee. The employee did not notice the email until Wednesday morning.

CBS46 obtained a letter from officials at the facility sent to members and staff saying the campus has been searched by both their own security team as well as local law enforcement.

The letter goes on to say, because of recent threats in the area, the community center is looking into their own security protocols and is monitoring the situation.

Jared Powers, CEO, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, released this statement regarding the issue:

The Marcus JCC of Atlanta received a bomb threat late last night.

Together with local law enforcement and our security team, the campus was thoroughly searched and we received the all clear. The safety and security of our members, staff, and guests is always our top priority.

We have confidence in the FBI and Homeland Security as they conduct their ongoing investigations.

We will not let this threat deter us from our mission and the responsibility we have to be the safe, welcoming, inclusive, and diverse communal town square for the generations of Atlantans who have relied on us.

We wake up each day committed to ensuring that everyone, of every background, has access to the programs and services that we offer.

We invite the community to join us here to show support for our JCC by attending our programs and donating to our security fund at atlantajcc.org/securityfund

The facility has been given the all-clear and is back open.

