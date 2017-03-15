10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Georgia

The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
Tobias Thomas, 20, shot and killed Kalief C. Bey with a handgun on Brandt Court in Aiken.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >
