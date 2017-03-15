Georgia companies to hire hundreds following new developments

Leading eye wear designer and manufacturer Luxottica Group is expanding its distribution facility in Georgia--creating 1000 jobs in Henry County by the end of 2017.

New jobs will include positions in administration, production and distribution.

“Luxottica has been part of the Atlanta community for 20 years and this is a particularly exciting time for us,” Fabrizio Uguzzoni, president of Luxottica Wholesale N.A. said. “We’re proud to be a global company innovating right here in Atlanta.”

Dick's Sporting Goods is also opening its 10th store in Atlanta on March 31.

Lanier Islands resort is hoping to hire more staffers for the summer season, according to the Gainsville Times.

The company is hoping to add 531 members, which will fill positions at Lanier Islands' beach, boardwalk and waterpark entertainment district.

The resort is looking for 120 lifeguards, servers, bartenders, stewards, cooks, security and other positions.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.