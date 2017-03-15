Man accused in tree-cutting scam arrested

Gwinnett County police said they've arrested a man accused of bilking customers out of money as part of a tree-cutting business.

Andrew Mosley, a 22-year-old male from Flowery Branch who has been stealing from the elderly by posing as a legitimate tree cutting and removal company. police in Gwinnett County said.

After receiving half or full payment, Andrew Mosley would do half or none of the work promised. Many of his victims were in their mid-70s and early 80s.

Mosley is wanted for 13 counts of misdemeanor theft by conversion and one count of felony theft by conversion.

The investigation started in December 2016, and detectives said these cases involve nearly $9000 in undeserved payments.

He used rotated false company names when advertising, such as B&M Tree Services, Mosley Tree Service and United Tree Service, to avoid suspicion.

Officials say one of the best ways to lower your risk of being scammed by a fake company is to check the Secretary of States website to verify its existence. In the case of tree removal services, customers are also encouraged to ask for proof of a company's insurance and to get a contractual agreement outlining exactly what work will be performed at what cost.

Gwinnett County police are currently working with the Suwanee Police department to find him. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact GCPD at 770-513-5300.

