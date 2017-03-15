Lanes blocked on I-75 in Cobb County due to accident

Lanes are blocked on I-75 in Cobb County due to a major accident.

The northbound lanes are blocked near I-575.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, according to a spokesperson with Cobb County police.

Officials say fuel was spilled about 150 yards from the truck, which required a sand truck to help with cleanup efforts.

There were no injuries in the accident, according to authorities.

