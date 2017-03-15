Lanes blocked on I-75 in Cobb County due to accident

Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
Tobias Thomas, 20, shot and killed Kalief C. Bey with a handgun on Brandt Court in Aiken.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
