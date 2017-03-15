Death in Meriwether County Home Fire under Investigation - CBS46 News

Death in Meriwether County Home Fire under Investigation

By Jacinta Render, Digital News Producer
The Meriwhether County Fire Department was called to a mobile home fire at 6:15 am in Warm Springs, Georgia. 

When a school bus driver reported seeing smoke and flames, that driver immediately called the fire department. 

Upon arrival, the firemen located a dead body of an unidentified person. 

The cause of death is currently being investigated by medical examiners and the fire scene is being investigated also. 

This fire caused nearly $25,000 worth of damage to a single-wide mobile home. 

