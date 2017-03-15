Death in Meriwether County Home Fire under Investigation

The Meriwhether County Fire Department was called to a mobile home fire at 6:15 am in Warm Springs, Georgia.

When a school bus driver reported seeing smoke and flames, that driver immediately called the fire department.

Upon arrival, the firemen located a dead body of an unidentified person.

The cause of death is currently being investigated by medical examiners and the fire scene is being investigated also.

This fire caused nearly $25,000 worth of damage to a single-wide mobile home.

