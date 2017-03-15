Fulton County officers rescue man from burning vehicle

Two Fulton County police officers were recognized by the department after they rescued a man from a burning vehicle.

Officer Naeemah Wellington was investigating a separate traffic accident near Fulton Industrial Blvd. and I-20 when he heard a second collision and noticed that a vehicle was on fire.

Meanwhile, off-duty officer Mark Still was also in the area and both officers immediately rushed to the vehicle and saw that a man was trapped inside.

They forced a window open using a baton and pulled the man from the vehicle.

The officers were not injured, but were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

