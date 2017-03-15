Wanted man accused in tree-cutting scam - CBS46 News

Wanted man accused in tree-cutting scam

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
HOSCHTON, GA (CBS 46) -

Gwinnett County Police detectives are searching for a tree cutter accused of scamming 14 victims, several of them in their 70s and 80s. Police say Andrew Mosley would take half or full payment and never complete the jobs. Last October, Better Call Harry profiled one of the homeowners who lost $1,500. Harry follows up on the story.

    •   