3 injured after vehicle crashes into restaurant in East Point

Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in East Point Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle lost control and went through the glass window of Malone's Restaurant around 5 p.m.

Of the three people injured, two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody.

