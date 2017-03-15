Body found in northwest Atlanta - CBS46 News

Body found in northwest Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
A body was found in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found in the 700 block of North Avenue NW.

Other than saying they're at the scene investigating, police did not provide additional details.

