ICE removes Ethiopian who committed female genital mutilation

On Monday March 13, a citizen and national of Ethiopia was removed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Khalid Adem, 41, native and citizen of Ethiopia was convicted back in November 2006 for mutilating his two year old daughter. His removal from the U.S took place after serving 10 years in prison.

"A young girls life has been forever scarred by this horrible crime," said Sean W Gallagher, field office director for the Atlanta ERO Field office. "The Elimination of female genital mutilation/ cutting has broad implications for the health human rights of women and girls as well as societies at large."

Adem's case is the first criminal conviction in the United States for mutilation.

Female genital mutilation is a federal crime and any involvement in such activity will result in imprisonment and potential deportation.

Also, any individuals who send a child overseas for mutilation will be investigated by ICE's Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC).

Since 2003 ICE has arrested over 380 individuals for human rights related violations.

