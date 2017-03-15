Ex-LA County sheriff says he'll win appeal

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca says he looks forward to winning on appeal after he was convicted of obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into his jails and lying to federal authorities.

Baca made a brief statement outside the federal court where the jury convicted him Wednesday. He's not in custody ahead of a hearing to discuss sentencing Monday.

He said he loves the people of Los Angeles County and the jury system but disagreed with the verdict.

Baca's attorney, Nathan Hochman, said the jury wasn't able to consider all the evidence, but an appeals court will. He said Baca would prevail there.

Hochman didn't specify what evidence he was talking about, but he tried to discuss at trial that the 74-year-old Baca is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and the judge wouldn't allow it.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Brown says Baca "lied to cover up his crimes."

