2 wanted for stealing from Gwinnett County storage facility

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Gwinnett County police) (Source: Gwinnett County police)
BUFORD, GA (CBS46) -

Police say they're looking for a man and woman accused of stealing from a storage facility in Buford. 

An employee at the facility caught the two people wandering the property on Feb. 21. After being confronted, they ran away, leaving behind a car and a bike.

Police say based on evidence from the car, they identified 35-year-old Katie Johnson as the woman, although the man remains unidentified.

Police say Johnson has active warrants for criminal trespass, burglary, entering an auto and possession of a firearm.

A computer, DVR system, multiple tools and two motorcycles were stolen, according to authorities. 

If you have any information on Johnson or the unidentified man, you can call police at (770) 513-5300.

