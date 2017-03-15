11-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill students at school

An 11-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats because of a video he posted online.

A parent told CBS46 the child posted the video using his stepfather's guns and threatened to kill students at Oak Hill Elementary in Newton County, which is where he attends school.

The video has since been taken down.

While school officials stood between CBS46's attempts to interview parents on camera after school, one mom off camera who says she's worried about the video and the student's punishment.

The Newton County School District wouldn't comment on camera, but provided the following statement:

"The student in question was located and no weapons were found on his person or at the school."

The district wouldn't say how the student was punished but the parent I spoke to said he was suspended and will return to school on Friday. However, the parent said she didn't think the student should be allowed back to school at all.

The student now faces criminal charges after the school principal alerted the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the student is being charged as a juvenile with terrorist threats via computer.

I checked with the Newton County Sheriff's Office who said they've handed the case over to juvenile court.

