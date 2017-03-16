5-year-old attacked by dog: Friend who died is "Guardian Angel"

A little girl who was mauled by a pit bull is back home months before even her doctors predicted.

Syrai Sanders, 6, said she now considers her friend, Logan Braatz, her Guardian Angel.

She still has a long way to go but, if her condition Wednesday was any indication, she's going to get there with a big smile on her face.

Dad: Recovery surprised doctors

If the Navy Seals took 5-year-olds, they wouldn't find one tougher than Syrai. Less than two months after a horrific pit bull attack that killed her friend, Logan Braatz, and nearly killed her, she's back home goofing around with her dad like nothing ever happened.

"It was unbelievable, especially how quick she started feeling well. Even when she was in bad condition, she was smiling and playing like she is now," says Willie Sanders.

He said even the doctors called his daughter's recovery a miracle. They thought she'd be in the hospital for a year, but nine surgeries later she's in her pajamas on her own living room couch.

When I asked her what it was like to be in the hospital, she said, "Good...because you got to enjoy all the TV."

Laughter and smiles are the rule, but there are exceptions like nightmares and the memories.

"My cousin Briana said the dog, the dog is coming to bite us and then everybody started running," says Syrai. "I tried to hold Briana, but I was too slow and then the dogs made me fall on the street, and then they bit me on my head and my ear...I said, 'Help! Help! Somebody help me!' and then I couldn't open my eyes because my eyes were shut because the dogs bit me all around and blood started coming out."

She remembers her mother screaming and holding her hand. Her dad was furious that the dogs were on the loose and that her best friend, Logan, was gone.

She said Logan's an angel, but that makes her feel sad "because I want him to be a normal people."

She'll be back in the hospital later in March to see how the skin grafts are healing, and to see how doctors will replace her ear. She still needs a feeding tube to make sure she's getting enough to eat, but her dad says her appetite is coming back and the tube will likely be removed soon.

