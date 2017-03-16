Council president lists expenditures online, invites others to do the same

On a new city council website, members will be able to post expenditures online, so that they are publicly available.

The site, set to become accessible to the public by the end of March, is a project spearheaded by city council president Ceasar Mitchell. Mitchell has become the first elected official in the city to upload his expenses to the site, his publicist said.

“Transparency isn’t just a buzzword,” said Mitchell. “It has to be about true accountability to the people we serve. By being the first to upload my information, I hope to be an inspiration to my colleagues and all elected officials to do the same. We face an ethical crisis in this city and no one should be afraid to be open and honest with the people who elected us to serve.”

Mitchell, who has announced a candidacy for Mayor of Atlanta after Kasim Reed's term ends, said this is the first in a series of steps in the way of transparency in the days to come.

Mitchell has been the subject of some criticism as the Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission has been investigating his campaign finances. A complaint alleges he failed to properly disclose about $300,000 in money raised by his campaign.

