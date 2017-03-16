Three face felony murder charges in 2016 shooting death of US Marshal

US Marshals Deputy Commander Patrick Carothers was shot to death while serving a warrant on a fugitive in Georgia. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Three people have been arrested int he shooting death of a Deputy US Marshal, authorities said Thursday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of three people who are all charged with felony murder and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the death of Deputy US Marshal Commander Patrick Carothers.

Carothers was ambushed while serving a warrant in southeast Georgia in November 2016. He'd attempted to enter a single-wide trailer in a trailer park in Long County to apprehend Dontrell Carter he was shot twice. Authorities shot back, hitting Carter multiple times, killing him.

Ashley Roberts, Levy Jenkins, and Jeremy Lewis were also inside the home, GBI said. The three are accused of harboring Carter, which hindered his capture.

Warrants against them allege they aided and abetted in the death of Carothers by harboring Carter.

Carter was wanted for attempted murder of police officers after firing on them during a domestic incident in South Carolina and evading authorities. He was "extremely dangerous", the US Marshal's service said.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.