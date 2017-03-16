Henry County lessens water restrictions as reservoirs fill

Henry County officials said Wednesday residents will now be allowed to water their lawns daily as county water reservoirs refill in the midst of a drought.

The county said they have moved from a level 2 to level 1 drought response, allowing customers to water every day, before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

“Winter rains have brought needed relief to much of the state,” says EPD Director Richard Dunn.

The lifting of the restrictions follows a pattern across the state. Most communities have seen restrictions lifted, but those who use the Chattahoochee River and Lake Lanier for their water supply have not.

In Henry County, the five drinking water reservoirs operated by the Water Authority there have a total storage capacity of 18 billion gallons of independent water supply.

Water levels within those reservoirs collectively have reached 95 percent of full pool. That amount of storage can meet HCWA customer drinking water demand for 550 days.

