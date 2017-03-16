Regardless of court's stay, group plans protest against second travel ban

A national group's Atlanta chapter said a planned protest against President Donald Trump's second travel ban will go on regardless of a stay issued by a Hawaii court, blocking the executive order.

Refuse Facism ATL, part of a wider Refuse Facism group said their protest planned for Thursday afternoon will go on as planned. The protest will coincide with the date that the second executive order, which would have temporarily banned travel from several Muslim-majority countries, would have taken effect.

"Trump’s lawyers made some small changes. But the latest version is still a fascist Muslim ban – it must be resisted, and it must be defeated," a Facebook page for the protest says.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Best Buy store in the Edgewood Retail District in SE Atlanta.

Similar events organized by the same group are planned for Austin, Bostin, Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, LA, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

Judge: Order "disfavors" Islam

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued a nationwide ruling blocking the ban on Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order.

Hawaii argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.

Watson's decision said the new order would be viewed as being “issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.