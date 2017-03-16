One killed in Tucker wreck; Lawrenceville Highway shut down

Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
As Georgia heads into the hot summer months, wildlife officials warn that snakes are out in full force and copperheads are the biggest threat.More >
As Georgia heads into the hot summer months, wildlife officials warn that snakes are out in full force and copperheads are the biggest threat.More >