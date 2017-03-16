One killed in Tucker wreck; Lawrenceville Highway shut down

A fatal accident took place at the corner of Lawrenceville Highway and Jimmy Carter blvd. Thursday morning, March 16, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

One person died after an accident on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker Thursday morning.

The wreck took place around 7 a.m. on Thursday, prompting a response from Gwinnett County Police and Fire Rescue officials to the scene in Tucker.

When Chopper46 flew over the scene, the apparently head-on collision was blocking all lanes on Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Lawrenceville Highway as authorities investigated.

