Feds won't indict former Union City officer in fatal 2011 shooting

The mother of a 19-year-old was heartbroken after learning the officer who shot her son would not face federal charges.

Freda Waiters met with United States Attorney John Horn and officials from the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division on Thursday after the agency completed its investigation the death of her 19-year-old son, Ariston Waiters.

During the meeting, CBS46 learned, the family was told federal officials didn't feel they had enough evidence to pursue an indictment against Luther Lewus, a former Union City Police officer.

Waiters was shot to death in December 2011 by Lewis after the 19-year-old ran away from the scene of a fight where dispatchers said shots had been fired.

Witnesses said Waiters wasn't involved in the fight or shooting. Lewis didn't say why he pursued Waiters but police said eventually the two were involved in a fight and Lewis shot Waiters twice in the back. DNA evidence purported to show that at some point, Waiters had handled Lewis's firearm. An expert hired by the family reportedly disputed that.

"I did not get out of bed that morning to find Ariston Waiters to shoot him. I did not come to work that day to change my life forever," Lewis said.

Lewis has since lost his certification from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, or POST. The group certifies law enforcement officers across the state.

The family has accused Lewis of profiling Waiters and gone as far as to call him a murderer.

Marcus Coleman, a spokesperson for the family, said the case has spent five in the judicial system and been the subject of two grand jury proceedings and two federal probes.

"Our position has not wavered, we expect nothing less than a federal indictment against Luther Lewis for the death of Ariston Waiters,” Coleman said.

