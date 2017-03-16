Woman accused in murder of ex-husband's fiancée due in court

A woman accused in the murder of her ex-husband's fiancée, along with her associate, are due to face a judge Thursday.

Petra Reese and James Lloyd are accused of killing Karen LaForge outside a home on Tyson Circle in January. They'll face preliminary hearings in Fulton County court on Thursday.

Karen LaForge's fiance called 911 to report her death in the front yard of their Roswell home on January 17. Her death, which the county medical examiner said was caused by strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head, was the first homicide of the year in Roswell.

Joe Reese, LaForge's fiance, was previously married to Petra Reese. James Lloyd is a known associate of Petra Reese's.

LaForge was the mother of three children.

CBS46 will be in the courtroom Thursday and let you know what happens.

