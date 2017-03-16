Russian spy ship spotted near Georgia shores

A Russian spy ship has reappeared just 20 miles south of the U.S. Navy submarine base on Wednesday at King's Bay, Georgia, reports CBS News correspondent David Martin.

It's not the first time in the last few months that the Victor Leonov has been spotted so close to U.S. shores.

It made a similar journey along the East Coast in February, sailing close to a U.S. naval base in Virginia and Naval Submarine base New London in Connecticut., which the Navy describes as the "Home of the Submarine Force."

During its February patrol, the closest the ship came to land was 17 miles, which is still in international waters.

When asked about the incidents, President Trump said they were "not good."

"I think Putin probably assumes that he can't make a deal with me anymore because politically it would be unpopular for a politician to make a deal," Trump said. "I can't believe I'm saying I'm a politician but I guess that's what I am now."

The Viktor Leonov was built for spying, and it's surveillance equipment can intercept radar, radio and other electronic signals. Michael Petersen, director of the Russian Maritime Studies Institute, said he doubts the ship can pick up a lot of sensitive information, though.

Russian ships routinely conduct spy missions near U.S. waters. The Viktor Leonov has traveled up the Atlantic Coast before, in 2014 and 2015. It was also docked in Havana in 2015 when the first high-level U.S. delegation made its historic trip to Cuba.

“We know they’re doing it,” Petersen said. “They know that we know that they’re doing it.”