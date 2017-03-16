Group urges use of paper ballots as election breach investigation continues

An advocacy group is urging Georgia to move to a paper ballot system for the upcoming special election for Tom Price's Congressional District seat.

Common Cause, which bills itself as an organization with the goal of "holding the powerful accountable" said the state should move back to the paper ballot system for the election as the FBI continues to investigate a breach at the center responsible for ensuring the integrity of the state's elections.

The Kennesaw State University Elections Center announced it was the site of a data breach earlier in March. The center is responsible for programming and maintaining all of the state's voting machines. At last check, the full extent of the breach was not known.

Employees of the center were directed not to speak with the media.

Common cause worries malware could have been injected into the voting system at its centralized location and, if that happened, that malware could be transferred to the voting machines across the state as they are programmed.

Jon Sinton, Chair of Common Cause Georgia, said, “The Kennesaw State University Election Center is a crime scene and until a full investigation of the breach is completed it would be irresponsible to rely exclusively on machines programmed at the facility which could have been infected by malicious software."

Sinton warns the state should make citizens vote on paper and tally by computer while manually auditing the outcome. The group cites questions raised by the thinktank VerifiedVoting.Org, which is a voting focused advocacy group, as well as sixth district congressional race candidate John Ossoff.

In a letter to Secretary of State Brian Kemp's office, Verified Voting asked for transparency into the investigation of the data breach saying it "could have dire security consequences for the integrity of the technology and all elections carried out in Georgia."

