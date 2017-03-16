Underground Atlanta sale official after settlement with neighborhood group

Underground Atlanta is officially for sale.

Well, it's already sold actually, after a dispute between the board of Invest Atlanta and a neighborhood association over the 12-acre parcel of land in downtown Atlanta was resolved.

WRS Real Estate Investments, a South Carolina developer, will buy the land for $34.6M, according to Anne Torres with the Office of Mayor Kasim Reed. They said they'll redevelop Underground Atlanta so it will be a place where people can live and shop.

Reed's administration put the land up for sale in 2014, and WRS said at that time they'd purchase it for about $25.8 million.

Reed said at the time, "We solicited the best, most innovative ideas for redevelopment."

