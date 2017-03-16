Falcons agree to terms with DT Dontari Poe

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Dontari Poe (92) tackles Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Atlanta Falcons said Thursday they'd have agreed to terms with free-agent agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

Poe is a two-time Pro Bowler, who spent his first five NFL seasons in Kansas City.

Last season during a December 25 game against the Denver Broncos, Poe, at 340+ pounds, became the largest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass.

