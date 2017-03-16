Media lawyers ask judge to lift gag order in teacher slaying

A judge says she will rule soon on motions by several news organizations to lift a gag order in the case of a slain Georgia high school teacher who vanished nearly 12 years ago.

Superior Court Judge Melanie B. Cross heard arguments Thursday from attorneys for several news organizations, including The Associated Press, challenging her order that prohibits lawyers, investigators, potential witnesses and even family members from discussing the slaying of Tara Grinstead.

Ryan Alexander Duke was charged last month with killing Grinstead in 2005. Duke's attorney, John Mobley, told the judge the gag order is needed to ensure Duke gets a fair trial.

Attorneys for the news outlets argued the order is overly broad and restricts free speech.

The judge said she expects to rule in about a week.

