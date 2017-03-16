Father accused of leaving child in car in Decatur - CBS46 News

Father accused of leaving child in car in Decatur

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say a father is accused of leaving his toddler in a car for at least 10 minutes in Decatur on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred on South Hairston Road and Covington Highway near a Publix Shopping Center and a Chase bank.

A witness called 911 and reported the incident, according to a spokesperson with DeKalb County police. 

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department says by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the car was gone.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46