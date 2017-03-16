Pageant Queen winning hearts and minds

Damacia Howard, a student at Georgia Cyber Academy and Miss Preteen Georgia, has made volunteer service of utmost importance in her early years.

Damacia is a four-time Presidential Volunteer Service Award winner for her several hundred volunteer hours for Literacy Awareness, and her partnership with Books for Africa.

During her time volunteering, the 14-year-old has collected over 10,000 books for students in Africa.

