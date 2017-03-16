Firefighter's cars broken into while responding to emergencies

A manhunt is on for thieves who made off with a haul of guns stolen from our first responders.

This time, crooks hit cars right outside three Forsyth County fire stations, which is the second time this has occurred in less than three months.

Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Shivers didn't mince words about how he and his fellow firefighters are feeling after eight personal vehicles of first responders were broken into Thursday.

"That's exactly what they are, they're cowardly people," says Shivers.

Seven guns were snatched from cars at three separate firehouses.

Shivers says the crooks hit the stations when units were out on legitimate calls. We've learned the sheriff's office is involved in the investigation now and in the meantime, changes could be on the horizon for security measures.

You may be asking why the firefighters had the guns in the car?

We've learned there's a county policy prohibiting county employees from taking a guns inside your workplace unless you're a police officer.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.