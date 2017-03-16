Firefighter's cars broken into while responding to emergencies

The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.More >
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
As Georgia heads into the hot summer months, wildlife officials warn that snakes are out in full force and copperheads are the biggest threat.More >
As Georgia heads into the hot summer months, wildlife officials warn that snakes are out in full force and copperheads are the biggest threat.More >