Body of missing man recovered in Atlanta

The body of Austin Hart has was found Thursday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

A volunteer who searches with an organization that advocates for missing and exploited kids found his body.

Hart was previously reported missing. According to family, he was battling a heroin addiction.

He was found along Neal Place NW, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

CBS46 was told by people in the area a bunch of girls took his body and dumped it in a field, and covered it with a bunch of tires.

The family was told by the volunteer that there were no apparent wounds to indicate foul play.

