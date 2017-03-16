Body of missing man recovered in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Body of missing man recovered in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The body of Austin Hart has was found Thursday afternoon in northwest Atlanta. 

A volunteer who searches with an organization that advocates for missing and exploited kids found his body. 

Hart was previously reported missing. According to family, he was battling a heroin addiction. 

He was found along Neal Place NW, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police. 

CBS46 was told by people in the area a bunch of girls took his body and dumped it in a field, and covered it with a bunch of tires.

The family was told by the volunteer that there were no apparent wounds to indicate foul play. 

