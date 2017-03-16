Senate OKs bill letting adoption agencies refuse services

Private adoption agencies that receive state funding could refuse to provide services based on religious faith and other priorities under an amendment approved by Republican members of a Georgia Senate committee, though child welfare officials worry it will jeopardize federal funding.

The amendment to a lengthy bill updating adoption law was approved late Thursday, seven votes to four. Democrats on the panel voted no.

State Sen. William Ligon, R-Brunswick, said the change would encourage more adoption agencies to work with the state if they could make placement decisions based on a mission statement.

State Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, said it would give adoption agencies a "license to discriminate."

The state's top official in the Division of Family and Children Services said he's concerned the proposal would violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

