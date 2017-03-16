Senate backs voter registration changes opposed by advocates

Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
The restaurant is looking to hire 2,500 people in metro Atlanta, and applicants now have the opportunity to apply in-store or via SnapChat app June 20.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting the fire under I-85 that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court Friday morning.More >
As the manhunt ended for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
As Georgia heads into the hot summer months, wildlife officials warn that snakes are out in full force and copperheads are the biggest threat.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
