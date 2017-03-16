Senate committee approves 'campus carry' bill with changes

Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation backed by a Senate committee.

The Judiciary Committee approved the bill late Thursday, sending it to the Rules Committee that determines whether bills receive a floor vote.

The measure would allow anyone age 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun on campus with a state-issued permit. The Senate committee added an exemption for buildings where high school students attend classes on campuses.

The House has already passed a version that also exempts on-campus preschools, student housing and sports facilities.

Georgia's Republican Gov. Nathan Deal last year vetoed similar legislation. The University System of Georgia opposes the bill.

Georgia is among 17 states banning concealed weapons on campus.

