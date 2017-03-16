Gasol's triple-double helps Grizzlies top Hawks 103-91

Marc Gasol had 18 points as part of his triple-double and the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-91 on Thursday night.

Gasol, who had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, reached the triple-double with his assist on JaMychal Green's 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining.

The Grizzlies have won three straight -- including road games at Chicago and Atlanta on back-to-back nights -- following a five-game losing streak.

Mike Conley and Green had double-doubles for Memphis. Conley had 22 points and 12 assists, while Green added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Atlanta with 18 points.

