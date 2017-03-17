Police: Missing girls, 3 and 11, sheltered in dog house overnight

Two Clayton County kids that went missing overnight have been located, according to family.

Officials say Adormi Harris, 11, and Amani Turner, 3, were last seen at a home on Sterling Ridge Drive in Riverdale Georgia. The two girls were found at the intersection of Dorsey Road and Flint River Road, roughly .6 miles from their home.

Police say they were found under a pine tree, near a home that has a dog house. The two girls spent the night at this location.

The caregiver who first reported the children missing told police she went to check on the girls around 12 a.m. after putting them to bed at 11 p.m. and noticed they were not in the room. After searching the residence, the caregiver discovered that her purse, two cell phones, vehicle keys and a tablet had been taken.

Deputy Chief Joseph Woodall says there appears to be no foul play. According to family, Harris has run away from home before.

There was an active search for the children in the Riverdale area Friday morning. The were located Friday afternoon.

Authorities say both girls are suffering from signs of hypothermia and have been taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston.

