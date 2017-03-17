Turtle, hamster rescued from apartment fire in East Point

East Point Fire officials are still investigating the cause of a fire that damaged four apartments at the Stanton Crest Apartments.

Crews were dispatched to the scene in the 2300 block of Delowe Drive late Thursday night. They found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of a two story brick apartment building which contained 12 units.

Two pets were rescued from the apartments- a turtle and a hamster.

In total, seventeen people were displaced by the fire, including seven adults and ten children.

