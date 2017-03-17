Police: Man in photo suspected of several vehicle burglaries across Atlanta

Atlanta Police have released photos of a man they say is responsible for several vehicle break-ins across Atlanta.

In the photos, you can see a man getting out of a white vehicle.

APD says there are three specific locations they know were involved, including one at the Oakland Cemetery on March 12.

At this time, it is not clear if the man in the photo was working alone or if there are others involved in the burglaries.

If you know the suspect in the photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

