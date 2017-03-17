Founder of National Association of Black Journalists dies

Journalists across the country are mourning the loss of Claude Lewis, the founder of the National Association of Black Journalists. Lewis died Thursday morning at his New Jersey home at the age of 82.

Lewis worked as an editor and reporter for newspapers and magazines, such as Newsweek, New York Herald Tribune, and The Philadelphia Bulletin.

"This is a very sad day. Claude was a great mentor for me at The Bulletin. He always had time to talk with a young journalist trying to navigate the newsroom. He was the calm spirit that guided many of us," said former colleague and NABJ Founder Sandra Dawson Long Weaver.

Lewis and fellow Philadelphia journalists laid the groundwork for the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalist in 1973, and later contributed to the formation of NABJ in 1975 in Washington D.C.

Lewis is survived by his wife Beverly, four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

