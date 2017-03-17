Villa Rica man shot to death by police in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach Police have identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting March 14.

Police responded to the 79 West Apartments for a suspicious person call. Police made contact with Shawn Anthony Dumitras, 43, and shots were fired.

Dumitras was injured during the shooting and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of the incident, police say Dumitras had an active warrant from the United States Marshall Service for drug trafficking.

The investigation is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney's Office.

