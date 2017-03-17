Man in critical condition after shooting in Stone Mountain

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of the Party Room in Stone Mountain.

According to DeKalb Police, members of a musical group left the club after performing. When they got inside their vehicle, a man followed them and tried to enter the car with the members.

One of the members of the group shot the guy who tried to get in the car. The person shot was transported to a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

