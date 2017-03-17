Man in critical condition after shooting in Stone Mountain

The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.More >
Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
