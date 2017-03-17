Uber, Lyft expecting a busy St. Patrick's Day weekend

With St. Patrick’s Day considered one of the most popular drinking days of the year, ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft are expecting to get a lot of business this weekend.

“For certain holidays, including St. Patrick’s Day, we partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and encourage people to use other options like ridesharing, public transit, etc.,” Jodi Page, a spokesperson for Uber, said in a statement.

“It’s all about planning ahead,” said Cynthia Hagain, the program manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Georgia. “Most people know -- especially for St. Patrick’s Day -- they know they’re going to go somewhere to drink or have fun or celebrate with friends, so you might as well add that to the planning. How are we going to get there? How are we going to get home? And that way, everybody gets home at the end of the evening safe.”

Hagain said it’s also important for people to remember that certain medicines can affect impairment.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize that it doesn’t take that much alcohol if they’re under the influence of prescription drugs,” she said. “We’ve seen more families call us because of DUI drugs, DUI prescription drugs mixed with alcohol, and I think that’s a very huge concern for us right now because it doesn’t always take a lot of alcohol, even if you’re taking like allergy medication or something over the counter.”

AAA’s Tow to Go program is operating through Sunday at 6 a.m., offering a free tow and a free ride home. Call 1-855-286-9246 (1-855-2-tow-2-go) for details.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.