Krispy Kreme goes green for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is finally here and that means green is the color of the day.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by changing the name of it's most iconic doughnut to O'riginal Glazed. The doughnuts will be made using a formulated green dough, which will create a green color.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed®, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”

The O’riginal Glazed Doughnut will be available for one day only Friday, March 17, at participating shops in the U.S. and Canada.

