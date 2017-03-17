Lifeline Animal Project celebrates St. Patrick's Day with reduced fees for shelter animals

St. Patrick's Day is being celebrated locally and abroad, and Lifeline Animal Project is partaking in the holiday with reduced rates for shelter animals.

The "St. Pitty's Day" promotion will include all dogs over 25 lbs and all cats for only $17. That price will include their spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

The promotion is valid at all Lifeline Shelters including DeKalb County Animal Services, Fulton County Animal Services, the Lifeline Dog House and Kitty Motel and the Lifeline Cat Adoption Center.

