Police: Student climbed through ceiling tiles, looked into girls' restroom through "peep holes"

A 15-year-old student at Hiram High School was arrested and charged with two counts of peeping Tom after police say he observed girls in the restroom through the ceiling tile.

According to authorities, a student observed and took a photo of the suspect climbing down from the ceiling area back into the boy's restroom. Based on the photo and interviews with other witnesses, police were able to identify the suspect.

It was later determined that at least four restrooms had been affected with multiple holes in each bathroom.

The suspect is being detained in a Regional Youth Detention Center.

The principle at the school issued the following letter to parents regarding the incident:

Dear Parents, It is our goal to keep you informed about incidents that occur during the school day.



Today, administrators at Hiram High School began an investigation, in conjunction with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, into allegations of an incident that occurred in a girl’s restroom on campus. During the investigation multiple restrooms were closed. The incident has been resolved, but we ask that anyone who might have information that could help investigators to please contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Unit at 770-445-6105.



Please know the safety of our students is our top priority. Thank you,

Misty Cooksey

Principal

The Paulding County School District has repaired all of the damaged ceiling tiles in each of the affected bathrooms.

