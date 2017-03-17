Gwinnett County Police seeking Lawrenceville burglary suspects

Gwinnett County Police are looking for two suspects who recently burglarized a home in Lawrenceville. The victim called to report the theft on February 7, and the suspects have not yet been found.

The suspects, which are in the surveillance camera footage above, stole two game cameras, an extension ladder and cleaning supplies.

Anyone with information should call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.