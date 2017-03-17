Gwinnett County Police seeking Lawrenceville burglary suspects

Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Police say a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in Paulding County Friday afternoon.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
