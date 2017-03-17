Woman found dead in Atlanta

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead by her daughter inside their home in Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of WhiteHall Terrance and Fulton Street.

Police tell CBS46 that 31 year-old Karlea Thomas was found dead by her daughter inside the bathroom of the home. Thomas had trauma signs on her neck and police believe her death may be suspicious.

Thomas' boyfriend is being questioned as a person of interest in her death.

