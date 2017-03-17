Fight crowded for Georgia's 6th congressional district seat

Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
The restaurant is looking to hire 2,500 people in metro Atlanta, and applicants now have the opportunity to apply in-store or via SnapChat app June 20.More >
The restaurant is looking to hire 2,500 people in metro Atlanta, and applicants now have the opportunity to apply in-store or via SnapChat app June 20.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting the fire under I-85 that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court Friday morning.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting the fire under I-85 that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court Friday morning.More >
As the manhunt ended for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
As the manhunt ended for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >