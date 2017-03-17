Witnesses: Three shot in drive-by at SW Atlanta mall

Police said this is the vehicle that was involved in a shooting outside the West End Mall in SW Atlanta Friday afternoon. (SOURCE: Atlanta Police)

At least four people were shot outside the Mall West End Friday afternoon, March 17, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Atlanta Police said three people were shot near The Mall West End in Southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Two men and a woman were shot at the mall, according to Atlanta Police, who said they believe drugs and gangs may have been a factor in the shooting. They were then transported to Grady Hospital.

"There was a witness who witnessed the transaction," Atlanta Police said. "During the course of an argument he heard one member identify himself as a gang member and the other person identify themselves as a gang member."

Police are looking for the suspects but did not immediately say how many were involved. They did release a photo of the vehicle they said the suspects were in, a white Hyundai SUV. Police did not have tag information but said there is conspicuous paint chipping near the front of the vehicle.

Witnesses said that someone inside that vehicle near the location opened fire Friday afternoon, striking at least one person in the head. Police said amidst the carnage, upwards of 20 shots were fired. Strangers came in to help those who were shot, witnesses said.

"The guy that got shot in the head some blood was lost I can't say how much but a lot of blood was lost," a witness said.

Police had earlier reported that four people were shot but later contacted CBS46 to amend that information.

The West End Mall is located just south of the Atlanta University Center, which houses Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

