Roswell students work together to rehabilitate dying horse

Students and staff at High Meadows School (HMS) in Roswell rehabilitated a dying horse by working together over the course of five months.

Bella Luna was brought to the school with very low prospects for survival. She was more than 400 pounds underweight, suffered from high levels of parasites and was severely depressed.

"Bella's medical report indicated that she had black hair, but we couldn't tell since she was in such bad condition," said Nanci Levine, an animal care leader at the school.

High Meadows School (HMS), which is an International Baccalaureate (IB) school with 400 students aged pre-K to 8th grade, took Bella in as a special long term project.

The students were collectively involved in her rehabilitation. They fed and groomed her, socialized her, conducted weekly weigh-ins and even built a pen for her to use.

Bella showed signs of being healthy and lively enough to run on Wednesday — just five months after being near death.

She’s now being included in their after-school equestrian classes where the students learn to ride and care for horses.

"Bella Luna will be well equipped to take part in these programs, thanks to the care she has received from the students," said Levine.

Bella will also be a part of summer camp activities that HMS offers in June.

